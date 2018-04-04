Tic Tac And Kidi Drop ‘Pene Mame’

Veteran hiplife artiste Tic Tac and Kidi have teamed up to release a song titled 'Pene Mame', produced by Kidi at Lynx Studios.

It is their first-ever collaboration, and it has started attracting a lot of buzz.

The song urges those in relationships to always ensure that their partners are satisfied and comfortable by making sure they provide more money, more love and appreciation.

That, according to Tic Tac and Kidi, will promote faithfulness and ensure a long-lasting relationship.

Tic Tac believes that partners must always come to a positive conclusion even in their disagreements.

For him, the song is one of the many projects his fans should expect from his camp this year.

The video of the song was directed by 5Steven Films for TNR Music.