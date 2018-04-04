Gospel Music Industry Lacks Anointing - Musician

Gospel artiste Scott Evans agrees with the assertion that Ghana's gospel industry is gradually “taking God out of it.”

He partly attributed the cause to the growing number of gospel musicians, some of whom he said are not true Christians.

“I think the industry is very crowded with a whole lot of people and a whole lot of songs which I think are not purposefully composed. Ninety percent do not hit the main streams,” he said in an interview with NEWS-ONE on Monday.

“Not relating to God can be very true because as I said earlier, people do not know God themselves. All they know is limited to what a certain man of God said,” he indicated.

It is believed that a lot of gospel artistes nowadays just “do music from talent without any anointing.”

According to Scott, “God gives everyone talent. It was expressed in the Bible by Jesus with The Parable of The Talents in Matthew 25:14–30. All we need to have is adequate knowledge about what He has already provided and done and function in it … that's why He put the Holy Spirit inside of us … is the anointing and not anointing oil.

“Furthermore, Jesus said 'the words I speak are spirit and life. If you are born again with the Holy Spirit inside you…trust me you carry enough power to do everything in His name,'” he added.

Scott Evans started music officially in 2011 with a group called Zoeboiz. The group was made up of four young men. After the death of one of the members, the group became disintegrated and he decided to continue as a solo artiste.

He released his first single in 2014 entitled 'Holding On' and then followed it up with 'Good God' in 2015 – which received a great airplay in Ghana and beyond.

That encouraged him to release more singles like 'Every Day' and 'Enough Of Me' in 2016.

His latest song – 'You & I' – was produced by Nektunez, and it is currently receiving massive airplay.

Scott Evans, University of Ghana graduate, who is also into shipping business, maintained, “As a young Christian baller, my songs are seasoned with His words of grace to build up everyone who listens to them and give them inheritance.”

Unlike what he saw as the general gospel music, he believes his music connects spiritually with God.

“Honestly, the Holy Spirit inspires my lyrics. My new song, 'You & I,' purposely seeks to establish the intimate and personal relationship every single person has to have with Jesus. I mean everyone has to know the man Jesus for himself or herself. It is not based on what others tell them; they have to experience it personally. Because I believe God deals with each and everyone differently and uniquely. The way He dealt with Moses was absolutely different from how He dealt with Abraham, David, Paul, Peter and others,” he frankly posited.