Sarkodie And His Team Caused The Accident And Ran Away – Victim Speaks Up

News about Sarkodie’s Easter Monday accident was widely reported in the media.

Fortunately, no fatalities were recorded, but the other victims of the accident have blamed Sarkodie and his team for causing it.

In a video sighted by Modern Ghana Entertainment, a man who claims he has the run down of what actually happened accused Sarkodie of “hit and run”.

He also alleged that Sakordie and his team bolted right after the accident without first checking on the other victims.

Watch the video here:



