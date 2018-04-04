Videos: Hilarious Testimonies About 'Obinim Stickers' Go Viral On Social Media

Some Ghanaians have shared interesting testimonies about ‘Obinim Stickers’ that have taken social media by storm.

In a new social media craze, #ObinimStickerChallenge, they gave testimonies of what the stickers have done for them.

The trend followed testimonies by members of the International God’s Way Church founded by Bishop Daniel Obinim.

Watch the videos here:

First na me sh3 penalty goals nkoaa nanso me de obinim sticker talee me shin guard so metumi sh3 bicycle kick goals nyinaa pic.twitter.com/CX7B6ms0Wx — Bobby. (@Mr__MiyaGi_) April 3, 2018

People dey carry this Obinim Sticker Challange go farðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/g1YFaqsgPB — __myres (@_____myres) April 1, 2018

Ghanaians play too much ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚. #Obinim #obinimstickerchallenge pic.twitter.com/2qrvNbLWqg — K U U L P E E P S (@KuulPeeps) April 3, 2018

Obinim stickerðŸ”¥â¤ pic.twitter.com/dfAxnuwF7R — Ekow Kelvinson (@YawKelvinson) April 1, 2018

Obinim in stickers be mad ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/YSsVlDpyEU — Kaizoku-Å (@Lester_O3) March 30, 2018

Testimony for Obinim stickers âœŒï¸ðŸ˜‚ðŸ'ƒ pic.twitter.com/RchADYL4Du — DKB OBINIM STICKERðŸ˜‚ (@dkbghana) March 31, 2018

Obinim sticker doing its magic. pic.twitter.com/HCqVEtMzLB — aj (@ajgyasi) April 4, 2018

More testimonies about the Obinim Sticker pic.twitter.com/xDBVv6SCCg — Blurryfacejr (@bfj_201) April 1, 2018

Angel obinim number one â˜ðŸ¼ pic.twitter.com/Utywc9cdck — King TackieðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ðŸ¤´ðŸ¾ (@mokob3_nii) March 28, 2018

Obinim Sticker ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/hzrHl5VMa9 — â€ŽÙƒÙ„ÙŠÙ†ØªÙˆÙ† (@ClintonOhene) March 28, 2018

Why are these guys doing this to a man of God Why are they mocking Bishop Daniel Obinim ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/1PrKL8eBEx — MR NII KWAME ASANTE (@NiiKwameDennis) March 29, 2018

#ObinimSticker drops 6pm sharp pic.twitter.com/p6nqVjbuZu — IamDonBeeGH (@donbee51) April 2, 2018

Just watch dis video Charlie issa banger #ObinimSticker https://t.co/Kg4fFJCR14 pic.twitter.com/0ztxwABpUq — IamDonBeeGH (@donbee51) April 2, 2018

@NaomiSarkodie1 you do all.

I never knew Obinim Sticker could predict elections too.Just watch and retweet #NyameNsaWomu #ObinimStickerChallenge #obinimsticker pic.twitter.com/UjO3kOzv17 — nana_agyemang (@agyemang_wiredu) April 1, 2018

#obinim #ObinimStickerChallenge #ObinimSticker pic.twitter.com/RFRfiyt8sY — Cartels_Young (@young_cartels) April 1, 2018