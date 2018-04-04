Shatta Wale Finally Reveals The Meaning Of His Name 'Shatta'

Shatta Wale has finally explained the real meaning of his name SHATTA.

According to him, Shatta means “SHATTA S-Serious H-Hustlers A-Always T-Trust T-The A-Almighty”.

Shatta Wale’s latest revelation would put to rest the many minds that have been wondering about the meaning of his name.

Many people thought the name actually meant to scatter or confusion.

But now we know that Shatta means another thing.

The dancehall king has been in the news for his recent ‘beef’ with colleague Stonebwoy