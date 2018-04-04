Samini Shows Class With Sterling Performance At First Afrobeats Festival In Australia

The much-publicized first Afrobeats Festival in Perth,Australia,came to a pulsating end on 31st March,2018.

The festival, a birth-child of Perfect Promotions AUS which was to celebrate the best in Afrobeats music and dance as a showcase to the world, witnessed one of the most ameliorating performances from Legendary dancehall artiste Samini.

Noted for his unique fashion sense,immidiately Samini jumped on stage to perform, wearing his decent white top with an African trouser and white trainers,he got everyone singing out loud to his popular tunes like ,Samini,Time Bomb,My Own,and Iskoki

As an artiste who is rated as one of Africa's best live band performers,Samini who spent over one hour on stage thrilled patrons with a legendary live band performance .

The peak of Emmanuel Andrews Samini,aka Samini's super-class performance was how he energetically performed his popular tune ' iskoki' to the admiration of close to thousand patrons.

His connection with the band, and his command on mouthpiece was extremely amazing— his performance at that time was greatly refreshing.

According to Razzonline.com's reporter in Perth Australia,Dj Justice,the organizers of the event,Perfect Promotions were really enthused with Samini's performance.

The Razzonline.com's reporter,Dj Justice, added that all the patrons he spoke with after the event applauded the organizers for billing Samini on the event.

Popular Australia-based Ghanaian gospel musician,Jay Peacock,who is noted with the hit song 'Spiritual Commando' was one of the numerous performers.

Kindly watch excerpts of Samini's performance in the video below!