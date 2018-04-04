Kabir To Drop A Hot Tune To Those Claiming Hard - Core Rappers

The fastest raising artists popularly known as Kabir Tempo set to drop a hot new banger which will prove to the world how talented he is with his hard-core rap with a video shot.

Kabir Tempo is a very energetic and fluent" rapper based in Accra to be precise has in an exclusive interview with Remix-One Entertainment, where he disclosed some few facts about his music career.

The young rapper who is popularly known as Kabir comes with yet a popular response “On The Flow” which is dubbed RapNati, a wake up call to all those rappers claiming bosses in the industry.

"My new hard-core rap is a shot to all those claiming hard-core rappers" he revealed.

He also disclosed that his style of music is very different from others. He seeks to make a difference in the music industry and Bossman Entertainment by his side, he sees it as a soon reality.

Kabir has already shown a lot of enthusiasm, zeal and passion for music and has proven his talent is beyond imagination. He has performed at a lot of programs organised in and around the Country and has a great performing art.

During his video launch hosted at Villa Possilipo fans were so excited as he bossed the event, the stage and sound were well on point throughout the event with only the microphone proving to be the black spot.