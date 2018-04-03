News reports went haywire on Easter Monday that rapper Sakordie and his team were involved in an accident. The accident occurred on the Accra-Kumasi Highway...
Sarkodie's Manager Tells The Story Of How Their 'Serious' Accident Happened
News reports went haywire on Easter Monday that rapper Sakordie and his team were involved in an accident.
The accident occurred on the Accra-Kumasi Highway when they were on their way to Agogo, in the Ashanti Region for Amakye Dede’s Easter Concert.
No fatalities were recorded.
However, in a new video, the management of Sarkodie has finally opened up on the cause of the accident and how it really happened.