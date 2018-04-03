modernghana logo

6 minutes ago | General News

Sarkodie's Manager Tells The Story Of How Their 'Serious' Accident Happened

Hitz FM | Nana Qwame Larbi
News reports went haywire on Easter Monday that rapper Sakordie and his team were involved in an accident.

The accident occurred on the Accra-Kumasi Highway when they were on their way to Agogo, in the Ashanti Region for Amakye Dede’s Easter Concert.

No fatalities were recorded.
However, in a new video, the management of Sarkodie has finally opened up on the cause of the accident and how it really happened.

