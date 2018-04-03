modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
2 hours ago | General News

Photos: Families Enjoy Bonding Time At Luv FM Party In The Park

Kwasi Debrah
Photos: Families Enjoy Bonding Time At Luv FM Party In The Park

Patrons of the Easter edition of the Luv FM Family Party in the park left with pleasant memories as there was a lot to see and do at the event grounds.

43201850613 4914202222548 2230516780064

This year’s edition was another opportunity for busy parents and guardians to spend quality time with their children.

The event enabled families to renew and foster close family ties and also provided the perfect platform for families to make new friends.

The Golden Tulip Gardens venue saw over a thousand patrons as families shared memorable moments in a fun-filled outing.

Organised by Luv FM, it brought together families across the length and breadth of the Ashanti Regional capital for a healthy dose of family fun, good music, food and wide variety of games and activities.

43201850613 7993985380253 8019681684465

On the day, families exchanged exciting activities including musical chairs, cooking challenge, treasure hunt, dance competition and a host of others fun contest.

43201850613 4914202222548 2230516780064

Children, as usual, had the better of the package, making the best of the bouncy castles, electric trains, trampoline, horse riding and magic chairs, among others.

43201850613 7002497150303 6438129589478

There was a live band which provided solace for adults who danced, nodded, tapped their feet to a rendition of tunes of their favourite artistes, both local and foreign.

Latest Video News Headlines From Around The World
Catch up on the latest news videos from around the world

Advertize Here
body-container-line