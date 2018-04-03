Sarkodie Escapes Motor Accident At Agogo

Reports reaching odarteygh.com indicates that celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, has been involved in a car accident along the Agogo road in the Ashanti region of Ghana. He was said to be travelling in the company of his management team when the incident happened.

Sarkodie was on his way to support legendary highlife musician and now chief, Amakye Dede in an event.

Thankfully, the ‘Adonai’ crooner escaped with his team. Stay with us for details soon.

Watch video below;

