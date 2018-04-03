Barima Sidney’s New Song Is Demonic - Top Prophet Reveals

Founder and leader of Jesus Is God International Ministries, Prophet Edward Duodu, has described Barima Sidney's latest single titled 'Mpinatwe Yɛdɛ' as a demonic song which promotes cheating and immoral life.

According to Prophet Duodu, he heard the song for the first time on Adom FM and the Spirit of God told him to warn Ghanaians and Christians not to listen to the song.

Speaking in an interview with Peacefmonline.com, the man of God said, “I don’t hate Sidney and his songs but 'Mpinatwe Yɛdɛ' is a demonic song, it is inspired by Satan. I can't just keep quiet for his ungodly music to destroy the youth and break marriages. I will do whatever I can to with power of the Almighty God to stop him.”

The prophet also added that God has directed him to stop the song from spreading abroad.

But in a chat with Barima Sidney, he told the BEATWAVES that “I composed the song to entertain all my fans who have not heard from me for a long time. I don't see anything demonic about this song.”

Sidney, who insisted that his song is not a demonic song, cited that Ghanaians always misinterpret the content of his songs.

He revealed that the idea behind the 'Mpinatwe Yɛdɛ' track is different from public perception and advised people to refrain from misinterpreting the meaning of his songs.