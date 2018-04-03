Top Journalists Receive Awards At Foklex Awards

Broadcast journalists from seven regions in the country have been honoured with special prizes in Kumasi for their hard work and dedication on radio during the seventh edition of the Foklex Media Awards.

Journalists from the Ashanti Region who took home awards on the day were Samson K. Nyamekye of Hello FM, Kwame Tanko of Angel FM, Michael Darko of Angel FM and Raphael Sarkodie of Abusua FM.

The awardees from the Brong-Ahafo Region were Nana Nyamekye of Classic FM and Nana Akosua Ansah of Dinpa FM. Solomon Addae Mununkum of Nkwa FM and Rexford Sackey were winners from the Central Region.

From the Eastern Region, Kwaku Dawuro of Kingdom FM, Abena Pokua of Aggo FM and Kwaku Aboagye Apenteng were also rewarded for their extraordinary exploits during the past year.

Dr Ken of Bishara Radio, Yaro Ismail of Mighty FM and Frank Kofi Adaazi were also recognised and honoured for their invaluable contributions to the growth of radio broadcasting in the Northern Region.

The Foklex Media Awards is organised annually by the Foklex Media Productions to identify and honour distinguished radio journalists for their hard work.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Foklex Media Productions, Frank Akwasi Owusu, expressed his excitement about the high patronage, adding that the event would be extended to cover the other regions.