Anthony Brown, KODA, Others Thrill Fans @ Harvest Praise 2018

On Good Friday, American gospel singer Anthony Brown thrilled thousands of Ghanaian gospel music lovers at this year's edition of the annual gospel concert dubbed 'Harvest Praise 2018' at the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

Organised by the Harvest International Ministries (HIM), the concert attracted thousands of gospel music fans from all walks of life.

It was a night of praise, worship and an enthralling show of stage performance displayed by all the artistes who thrilled gospel music fans with their various hit songs.

Anthony Brown treated the Ghanaian gospel music fans to an unforgettable performance.

The much-anticipated gospel concert saw the headline artiste, Anthony Brown, and his band, Group Therapy, performed some of his popular hit songs such as 'Bless The Lord', 'Testimony', 'Miracle Worker', 'Want You More', 'I Refuse', among others.

Nigerian gospel icon, Victoria Orenze, who was on the bill, also thrilled fans to their satisfaction.

She proved she was worth all the screams and cheers that greeted her when she mounted the stage.

Beginning with some worship songs, she gradually raised the tempo and finally exploded with her popular hit songs.

There was no sitting for anybody as she brought them right before the throne of God.

The event also witnessed historic performances from Ghanaian superstars like Kofi Dua Anto (KODA), Ramzy Amui, Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo Band, Rev Edwin Dadson, the Harvest Choir and a host of others.

They mounted the stage one after the other and treated gospel music fans to extraordinary live performances.

All the local artistes who ministered at the concert also kept fans on their feet throughout the show.

The National Prayer Director for the Women’s Aglow Ministry, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, was honoured with Harvest Praise personality for the year award at the event.

This was for her outstanding contributions to the various sectors that she has excelled in, especially in the body of Christ.