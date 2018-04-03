Beyonce’s Fans Chase Tiffany Haddish Over ‘Biting’ Allegation

The Beyhive's (Beyonce fans) been after Tiffany Haddish after she revealed a story that put Beyonce in a less-than-stellar light, Bet.com reported.

'The Girl's Trip' star recently told GQ about a Hollywood party she attended during which an unnamed actress bit Bey in the face. It launched an all out #WhoBitBeyonce investigation on social media.

Now, Haddish is responding, sort of.

TMZ caught up with the comedian outside of a West Hollywood Mexican restaurant and asked whether she really signed a non-disclosure agreement issued by Beyonce herself.

“That ain’t none of your business! I learned my lesson,” she said. “I’m not talking to y’all!”

TMZ says numerous sources pointed the finger at Sanaa Lathan as the mystery biter at the shindig described as a 4:44 show after-party. Lathan responded afterward disputing the claim. “Y'all are funny,” she tweeted. “Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would've been a love bite,” she said.