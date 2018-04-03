Nigerian Artistes 'Depend' On Ghanaian Artistes – Stonebwoy Explains Why

Nigerian artistes do have a wider reach on the world music market but they “always pick up an inspiration or two” from Ghanaian artistes, says Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

The ‘Mama’ act made the claim in a recent interview with OkayAfrica.com.

“The state of Ghana music is at a growing stage still, where it's competing with the super eagles of Nigeria, so to say [laughs]. But all the same, it’s very, very interesting because regardless of Ghana’s stance on the globe when it comes to Afrobeats, Nigerians always pick up an inspiration or two from us.” retorted Stonebwoy on the competition between Ghanaian and Nigerian music.

Afrobeats artiste, Mr Eazi, who started his music career in Ghana, was at the receiving end of stinging criticism by Nigerians late last year when he suggested in an interview, Nigerian artistes were using the Ghanaian sound for hits.

In early 2017, he was at the receiving end of a vicious backlash from Nigerians where he tweeted: “Ghana’s influence on present-day “Naija Sound” cannot be overemphasised!!!”

Some Nigerians accused him of betraying the people who have made him what he is today and daring to say that Ghanaians influenced Nigerians in any field of endeavour.

Nigerian artiste, Patoranking challenged the assertion that Nigerian artistes were using the Ghanaian sound to make hits. He claimed the “cultural exchange” between the West African countries is to the benefit of artistes from both countries.

“We have been having this cultural exchange with Ghana way back since the time Tuface sang ‘My love’ which featured VIP from Ghana. Tic Tac and Tony Tetuila sang ‘Fefe ne efe.’ The musical cultural exchange between Nigeria and Ghana has been going on even before I finished secondary school,” explained Patoranking in an interview with Cool FM in Lagos, Nigeria.

“It is false for Mr. Eazi to say he started that style of music because he did not help me sing my hit song, ‘My Woman.’ I did it myself and the song is a global hit song. It is the biggest afrobeat song in the Caribbean. I do not agree with his statement. It is wrong.”