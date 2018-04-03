Amakye Dede Puts Up Energetic Performance At Kwahu Easter

Music lovers who thronged the Nyarkoa Ba Nyarko Hotel on Saturday 31st March, 2018 were treated to great performance by highlife legend Abrantie Amakye Dede.

The 60-year-old highlife artiste jammed hundreds of patrons to hit songs like ‘Dabi dabi 3b3 y3 yie’, akwadaa wisua amongst others. Holiday makers couldn’t stop singing along to the hit songs.

The Iron Boy hitmaker performed for over two hours with his High Kings band. The Nyarkoa Ba Nyarko Hotel has been the center of attraction for the past few years.

Because of his age many people least expected him to be able to deliver such energetic performance, but he proved to them that though he is a bit aged, he has extraordinary energy than some young artists.

Most patrons who spoke with Razzonline.com's reporter Grace Afumwaa after the show promised to be around anytime Amakye Dede was scheduled to perform because of the way he (Amakye Dede) thrilled them with such great performance