Thousands of people attend Zylofon Cash Activation Concert in Aflao (Pictures +Videos)

Over five-thousand music fans gathered at the Victoria Park in Aflao to have a feel of the Zylofon Cash Concert held on the 1st of April 2018.

Entertainment giant Zylofon Media singnees Shatta Wale , Kumi Guitar, Obibini, were joined by the Volta Regime Champion Ayigbe Edem, unsung artiste Dhat Gyal and other local musicians to thrill fans with fantastic performances.

According to Attractivemustapha.com, Dancehall musician Shatta Wale who was the main act for the night entertained fans and portrayed his prowess of moving the crowd alongside a stunning performance with his militants.

The concert attracted thousands of people from neighbouring Togo and other towns in the Volta Region.

The Zylofon Cash Concert is part of efforts by entertainment giants Zylofon Media to encourage people in the creative arts industry monetize and benefit essentially from their creativity.

Below are the pictures and video from the event.

Attractivemustapha.com