Sarkodie Involved In A Motor Accident

News reaching Modern Ghana Entertainment has it that 'Highest' rapper Sarkodie has been involved in an accident.

The unfortunate incident reportedly occured on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

Sarkodie was said to be on his way to Agogo in the Ashanti Region, to support Amakye Dede's Easter Concert.

Reports suggest that Sarkodie is "fine".

Modern Ghana Entertainment will bring you more soon!