1 hour ago | Celebrity

Sarkodie Involved In A Motor Accident

News reaching Modern Ghana Entertainment has it that 'Highest' rapper Sarkodie has been involved in an accident.

The unfortunate incident reportedly occured on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

Sarkodie was said to be on his way to Agogo in the Ashanti Region, to support Amakye Dede's Easter Concert.

Reports suggest that Sarkodie is "fine".
