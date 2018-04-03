Joy FM Fantastic Four Tour Ends With Exhilarating Kayaking On Volta Lake

Joy FM has ended its Fantastic Four Tour with an exhilarating kayaking trip to the Volta Lake.

Patrons of the final trip were left breathless with excitement with some refusing to return to Accra when the trip came to an end on Saturday.

The Fantastic Four Tour was a month-long activity to mark the Multimedia Group's Ghana Month celebrations.

Some staff of Joy FM joined loyal listeners for the first trip to the Kakum National Park, a visit to the crocodile pond at Hans Cottage and the Cape Coast castle.

The team also conquered the 885 metres tall mountain Afadza and walked on water at Nzulezu in the Western region.

Below is a video of how the fun went down on the Volta Lake:

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com