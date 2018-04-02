Prince David Osei Clears Air On The Birth Of His Baby Girl

Yesterday, ModernGhana Entertainment publish the reprot of Prince David Osei’ new baby girl.

His fans were happy for him and his wife Loiusa, that many congratulatory messages poured out for them.

But this Monday morning, the actor has made a u-turn on his earlier announcment of the birth of his baby.

According to him, his wife has not put to bed recently, therefore, the whole news about the baby is one of the popular ‘April Fool’ pranks.

He made this revelation on his Instagram page.

Some of his fans have expressed disappointment in the actor for “playing with their feelings.

Check out Prince David Osei’s post here:

Gm lovely people,I want to take time to express my profound gratitude and admiration.Firstly, I want elucidate the rational behind my infamous post yesterday April 1st,some people thought it was a PRANK,because it was 1st of April,but believe you me, was never my intention or objective to abuse your sensual faculty by provoking your ecstatic anatomy to ascertain the veracity of my post. In order to genuinely celebrate the entry of my beautiful queen,lady goddess divine🙏..However, with much excitement and uncertainty in relation to how many female hearts, I have hurt by announcing the emergence of my baby gal,though alot celebrated with me,but their hearts were equally irrevocably shattered because the opportunity of misbehaving with me has become inversely proportional to the expedited rate of my child bearing😁😁😁😁,which is arguably alarming taking into consideration of the fact that, I do not have any baby born 1st of April 😁😁😁😁..So in a nutshell I wish to say in no particular order,that pay no hid to the April 1st post,because whether you insult me or laugh out loud in your homes😁😁😁😁😁😁 all I want to say in plain english language is thank you for being there and making this year's April Fool Day a memorable one..Love you all😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️ ..pls no vex..YESTERDAY POST WAS APRIL FOOL🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️😛😛😛😛..THANK YOU 4 the 💖💖... photography by:@myeyeswide Makeup by @caroline_odg Models: @princedavidosei [email protected] ,Costume by @vanz_london,Location @loftyfilmslondon🇬🇧#eastermondayvibes#ONCEUPONAFAMILY#tonightpremiere#nationaltheatre🙏#Ghanaboy#melaninpoppin#actors#film#greatness#hollywood#unpredictable#unapologetic#unassuming#Elohimbepraised#bet#theshaderoom#worldstar#dstv#nollywood#Ghanafilms#MrChocolate🍫🍫🍫 A post shared by PRINCE DAVID OSEI (@princedavidosei) on Apr 2, 2018 at 1:04am PDT