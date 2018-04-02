Kwaku Bonsam Explains Why He Named His Daughter After Shatta Wale

Ghanaian popular fetish priest who is a die-hard fan of Shatta Wale, Nana Kwaku Bonsam has named his newborn daughter after controversial Shatta Wale.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam in an interview with SeancityGH explained that his decision to name his daughter after eristic Shatta Wale was as a result of the love he has for the dancehall artiste and his music.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam’s daughter who is a Thursday born was named Yaa Bonsam Shatta–a name for her official documentation according to Kwaku Bonsam.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam naming his daughter after Shatta Wale isn’t surprising judging from the fact that they [Shatta Wale and Kwaku Bonsam] ride on controversies for attention.