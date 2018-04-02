We want every artiste in Ghana to be rich - Zylofon (Video)

Communications director of Zylofon Media Samuel Atuobi Baah, popularly known as Sammy Flex says one objective of Zylofon Media is to see every artiste in Ghana become rich from the proceeds of their creativity and toil.

Speaking at the maiden edition of Zylofon Cash Activation Concert held in the Volta Region at Victoria Park in Aflao, Monitored by Attractivemustapha.com, he explained that one of the main reasons behind the introduction of the Zylofon Cash is to raise the standard of living of Ghanaian artistes and people in the creative arts industry.

"We at Zylofon Media want every artiste to be rich, we don't want any Ghanaian artiste to die poor so if you are a musician and you are not making money we at Zylofon Media don't want that, zylofon cash is ready to make you rich so we encourage you to sign up on it", Samuel Baah stated.

He used the opportunity to educate the fans who were charged for the concert on how to sign on to the Zylofon Cash with their mobile phones

Attractivemustapha.com