New Music: Vemi - Jesu lolese || @vemi001

Here is another single titled ‘’JesuLolese’’ by the gospel rapper Adeleke Peter Femi known as Vemi.
JesuLolese is a Yoruba rap gospel groove, full of vibes which will make you put on replay always.
The song is an admonition and confirmation that solution will come to every situation, circumstances, happenings and dimension of life you are going through that seems as if you should give up or look for a negative way out.
That problem may look like mountain, rejoice in the Lord for they will become plane and you will trample them underfoot.
A testimony of how Christ has defeated the devil, sin and the world for us for we overcame the devil by the blood of the lamb and by the word of our testimony (JESUS).
Won tun le ma kigbe bi ti roaring lion Ogun orun loma kolu won tun bami dana sun won Tori ati femi loruko toju gbogbo oruko lo Loruko jesu Kristi oluwa ki n dasegun lori won Kile mi kara san ki gbogbo ide maaja k aye parapo wa bami fogo foruko oluwa ogun esu ninu aye mi ewo trouble lo Frictional forces ninu ise mi ema stumble lo Imo ota lori ile mi ema crumble lo Crumble lo stumble lo wo trouble lo baba murder won.
Lyrics
Chorus
Jesu lolese lolese lolese lese
Oba mimo alewilese alese aleselewi
Oun loba aiku aisa aidibaje
Atofarati alagbara arogungbogunmi /2X
Verse1
Sawon eyan ti n bu e won wa n pe o lobinrin agan
Won n soro ninu ebi ninu ile won tun fin e niran
Iwo mawo be saa mo pe Jesu mi ki se eletan
Ayo n bo loluwa wi sope emi lerikan
Egbon won leyin ti n wase lojo to tipe
Letter ayo yin n bo orun nipe okun ferefe
Double promotion wa tun wa doganla lenu ise
Koya diro mo Jesu Kristi ko le lenu ope.
Iwo omo ile eko wa kuku ri anu gba
Korun gbe e dide bori gbogbo ogun carry over
Koma gbadura ko de tun tera mose karakara
Loruko Jesu wa dasegun wafi kalelujah
Verse2
Aaha owa n ronu otun n kawo jo
Dide komujo koma dupe ayo re ti n bo
Kelenu egan ri e ki won wa para po wa ba e yo
Ani lojo ayeye re kin won wa bae sabojo
Abi won ti customize oruko ti e talaka
Won tun ni audacity lati ma fi e seleya
Pe sister wokowoko abi brother wayawaya
Kojo anu ro le e lori ki wo na le wa dabira
So mo pe, ti tata ba n fo kole fo omi okun
Ta won ota ba gbogun won o le bori ogun orun
Abi iwo reni to le fowo bogo orun
Abi ta lo le doju ko olorun orun
Emi logo oluwa ogo oluwa nimi
panapana yin gan oku le pana mi
Tori Jesu olugbala lo n gbe nu mi
Emi gan n gbe nu Jesu arogungbogunmi.
Verse3
Emi ti bori ogun esu pelu eje odo aguntan
Koda ki won kora won jo ki won ma pera won ni battalion
Won tun le ma kigbe bi ti roaring lion
Ogun orun loma kolu won tun bami dana sun won
Tori ati femi loruko toju gbogbo oruko lo
Loruko jesu Kristi oluwa ki n dasegun lori won
Kile mi kara san ki gbogbo ide maaja
k aye parapo wa bami fogo foruko oluwa
ogun esu ninu aye mi ewo trouble lo
Frictional forces ninu ise mi ema stumble lo
Imo ota lori ile mi ema crumble lo
Crumble lo stumble lo wo trouble lo baba murder won.
