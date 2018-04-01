New Music: Vemi - Jesu lolese || @vemi001

Here is another single titled ‘’JesuLolese’’ by the gospel rapper Adeleke Peter Femi known as Vemi.

JesuLolese is a Yoruba rap gospel groove, full of vibes which will make you put on replay always.

The song is an admonition and confirmation that solution will come to every situation, circumstances, happenings and dimension of life you are going through that seems as if you should give up or look for a negative way out.

That problem may look like mountain, rejoice in the Lord for they will become plane and you will trample them underfoot.

A testimony of how Christ has defeated the devil, sin and the world for us for we overcame the devil by the blood of the lamb and by the word of our testimony (JESUS).

Lyrics

Chorus

Jesu lolese lolese lolese lese

Oba mimo alewilese alese aleselewi

Oun loba aiku aisa aidibaje

Atofarati alagbara arogungbogunmi /2X

Verse1

Sawon eyan ti n bu e won wa n pe o lobinrin agan

Won n soro ninu ebi ninu ile won tun fin e niran

Iwo mawo be saa mo pe Jesu mi ki se eletan

Ayo n bo loluwa wi sope emi lerikan

Egbon won leyin ti n wase lojo to tipe

Letter ayo yin n bo orun nipe okun ferefe

Double promotion wa tun wa doganla lenu ise

Koya diro mo Jesu Kristi ko le lenu ope.

Iwo omo ile eko wa kuku ri anu gba

Korun gbe e dide bori gbogbo ogun carry over

Koma gbadura ko de tun tera mose karakara

Loruko Jesu wa dasegun wafi kalelujah

Verse2

Aaha owa n ronu otun n kawo jo

Dide komujo koma dupe ayo re ti n bo

Kelenu egan ri e ki won wa para po wa ba e yo

Ani lojo ayeye re kin won wa bae sabojo

Abi won ti customize oruko ti e talaka

Won tun ni audacity lati ma fi e seleya

Pe sister wokowoko abi brother wayawaya

Kojo anu ro le e lori ki wo na le wa dabira

So mo pe, ti tata ba n fo kole fo omi okun

Ta won ota ba gbogun won o le bori ogun orun

Abi iwo reni to le fowo bogo orun

Abi ta lo le doju ko olorun orun

Emi logo oluwa ogo oluwa nimi

panapana yin gan oku le pana mi

Tori Jesu olugbala lo n gbe nu mi

Emi gan n gbe nu Jesu arogungbogunmi.

Verse3

Emi ti bori ogun esu pelu eje odo aguntan

Koda ki won kora won jo ki won ma pera won ni battalion

Won tun le ma kigbe bi ti roaring lion

Ogun orun loma kolu won tun bami dana sun won

Tori ati femi loruko toju gbogbo oruko lo

Loruko jesu Kristi oluwa ki n dasegun lori won

Kile mi kara san ki gbogbo ide maaja

k aye parapo wa bami fogo foruko oluwa

ogun esu ninu aye mi ewo trouble lo

Frictional forces ninu ise mi ema stumble lo

Imo ota lori ile mi ema crumble lo

Crumble lo stumble lo wo trouble lo baba murder won.

