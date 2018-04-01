modernghana logo

Actor Prince David Osei Welcomes New Baby

Ghanaian Actor and Model Prince David Osei welcomed his newly born daughter on Easter Sunday . This is happens to be the first child with wife Louisa Nana Ama Asieduwaa.

The Award winning actor couldn't hold his excitement and therefore took to his official instagram page to share a photo of his newly born daughter accompanied by caption thanking God for giving them their first Child.

He wrote : Awwww Thank God! finally my spermatozoa made it..Welcome Queen,pls help me celebrate my people..💖💖💖💖💖🙏..Elohim be praised..Happy New Month!Christ is risen,a queen is born🙏😍

