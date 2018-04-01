Music: P-shantel – Unconditional Love

In this season of resurrection, P-Shantel returns with yet another inspirational song titled UNCONDITIONAL LOVE.

The song expresses God's selfless love to humanity as he sent his only begotten son who laid down his life for us which is the greatest expression of love.

The song employs a fusion of highlife and Nigerian pop sounds as meticulously harmonized by the ace producer Prince Vibez. Speaking about this song, she said;

Jesus loved us and showed us how to love others. Just as we experience and enjoy God's supernatural love for us, we should also take every opportunity of our daily encounter with people to show love to them.

P-Shantel has previously released his song such as YOU REIGN IN MAJESTYfeaturing Preye Odede, SOZO and IHEOMA.

Download Link

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/325817