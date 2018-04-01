J.O.S. Releases 'Steady'

After a while off the music scene, J.O.S is back and better representing 84 Entertainment with this hot new single Titled “Steady”.

“Steady” is a love song that comes with that high-life feeling and unique percussion with beats, to make you hit the dance floor. It is a Love-at-first-listen kind of song.

Instagram: @j_o_s & @daddyyo_17

Twitter: @j_o_s1 & @84entertainmen1

DOWNLAOD LINK: https://my.notjustok.com/track/325796/jos-steady