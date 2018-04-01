All set for Zylofon Cash activation concert in AFLAO (Video)

All is set for Entertainment giant Zylofon Media to thrill fans at Victoria Park in Aflao with the maiden edition of Zylofon Cash activation concert.

The event which is expected to gather over thousands of music and movie fans across Aflao and its environs will see all the Zylofon signees including dancehall king Shatta Wale, sensational songstress Becca, gospel diva Joyce Blessing, Kumi Guitar, Obibini and others performing tonight.

According to the organizers who spoke to Attractivemustapha.com, fans will be educated on how to upload and monetize their creative work so they can enjoy the Zylofon Cash.

Below is the video and pictures of setup ahead of the event



Attractivemustapha.com