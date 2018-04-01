Ghana’s DJ Sly features Ice Prince, Dammy Krane, Flowking stone, Scientific On ‘Upness’ Album

One of the most enterprising Disc Jockeys in Ghana, DJ Sly, has put together a music album featuring some of the biggest names in African music.

The Ghana DJ Awards nominee dropped his first album in December titled 'Upness' which features big music names such as Ice Prince, Dammy Krane, Kayswitch Flowking Stone, Scientific, Tinny, Article Wan, Luta and a host of other giants.

Check out the music video for 'Testify' featuring Ice Prince and Kayswitch below.

'Upness' has transcended the boarders of Ghana and is making waves in African countries and all around the world.

He organised a well-attended album party in Lagos Nigeria, drawing positive reviews for his works.

The official Watsup TV Video Jockey promises more international collaborations in the coming weeks with some of the best artistes in the music arena.

DJ Sly is the first to be signed to leading International/African Boutique Style U.S-based PR/Management Company - JMK Publicist.

Dynamic DJ Sly currently keeps the Crisberry Club in Spintex, Accra always on a high note with no dull moments.