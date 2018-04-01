modernghana logo

42 minutes ago | General News

Zylofon Media premieres its first major movie with massive attendance

Mustapha Attractive / Modern Ghana
Entertainment giant Zylofon Media has successfully premiered its first movie at the Zylofon headquarters in Accra on 31st March,3018.

The movie titled "That Night" features an amazing cast of upcoming actors and actresses professionally trained by the Zylofon Arts Club with ace actor Kofi Adjorlolo been the only well-known star in the movie.

The premiere which was initially scheduled for two turned to four shows because the auditorium was full to capacity with other prospective viewers waiting to watch the movie.

Speaking to popular Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey who is the director and head of the Filmmaking department of Zylofon Arts Club, he told Attractivemustapha.com that "That Night" is the 4th major movie they have shot since the Zylofon Arts Club was launched.

According to him, they used iPhones to shoot two of the movies with "That Night" being the major one.

Eddie Nartey also said the movie will be premiered nationwide before it will be officially released unto the market.

Below is the video of the launch

Attractivemustapha.com

Mustapha Attractive Entertainment Contributor

