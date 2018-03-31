Cuppy is back with a VYBE!

International DJ and Producer Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as Cuppy, gives us her 2nd single ‘Vybe’ a follow up to her hit debut single ‘Green Light’ which featured award-winning artist, Tekno. This time, Cuppy has teamed up with Ghanaian legend, Sarkodie and this Infectious Afro-Pop catchy song will no doubt be hitting clubs, DJ sets and charts across the world!

Considered the leading female DJ in Nigeria, Cuppy is a familiar name across the music scene, having successfully gained a lot of recognition both in Nigeria and internationally, but is showing us a completely different angle to her brand with this new release.

With her musical talent, Cuppy is already known as a gifted DJ and creative, but ‘Vybe’’ sees her step even further into the world of vocalist, songwriter, and producer. Upon hearing ‘Vybe’ its contagious sound is certainly captivating, by, the sounds of it will be a firm favourite in Afrobeat playlists across the world!

Fans and followers of Cuppy will have the opportunity to party and hang out with her this Easter at her Cactus on the Roof day party series on Sunday.



