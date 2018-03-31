Kwaku Aboagye Apenteng Of Kingdom FM Crowned Best Newscaster Of The Year

Kingdom FM's key broadcaster, Kwaku Aboagye Apenteng, has been adjudged the Best Newscaster in the Eastern Region at a media awards event organized by Foklex Media in Kumasi recently.

He stretched Oheneba Kissi of Obouba FM, Nana Addo of Radio 1, Amoako Gyampa of Goodlife FM and Nana

Appiah of Bryt FM to win the coveted award.

Kwaku who was elated by the award, expressed his profound gratitude to his management and listeners as well as the organisers of the awards ceremony.

"It's been a long journey but I'd like to thank my fans and listeners who supported me to win this award and the organisers for recognising my hard work over the years," he stated.

Kwaku further noted that the award would spur him on to do better in the broadcasting industry.

"This is a great challenge to keep on soaring. It means I need to work harder and I am ready for the task ahead," he added.

Kwaku Aboagye Apenteng who has been in the broadcasting industry for close to 10 years started radio broadcasting with the Eastern FM in Koforidua. He later moved to Emak FM and finally joined Kingdom FM all is the Eastern region.

For the years spent in radio, he has proven his versatility and depth of knowledge in varied fields. Aboagye Apenteng hosts different programmes - from news anchoring , entertainment, morning show hosting, disc jockeying and others talk shows.

Apart from his newscasting duties at the Koforidua-based Kingdom 101.9 FM, Kwaku Aboagye Apenteng also hosts 'Medo Ghana,' a socio-political show on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 7pm to 9pm on the same platform.

The award winner holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Rural and Community Development from the Presbyterian University College.