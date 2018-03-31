Kwame Dzokoto Mocks Nana Addo On His Birthday

The 2016 NDC Parliamentary candidate at TARKWA NSUAEM and the host of Edziban, Seth Kwame Dzokoto has gotten his humerous attitude extended to the President, Nana Akufo Addo.

The manager of pluzz took to facebook to mock Nana Addo on his birthday.

Mocking Nana Addo with his birthday picture, he questioned why the president had his hand up to wave Ghanaians goodbye.

Some fans and Ghanaians who couldn't tolerate it, descended on him with claims of politics not deservng of Dzokoto.

Dzokoto also defending himself, claimed that he can't afford to sit and animals galavanting on television while they sit and do nothing.