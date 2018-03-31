International Afrobeats Festival Set For Today In Australia

The much-publicized first Afro beats Festival in Perth Australia will take place today in Perth Australia, March, 31,2018.

The festival, which is aimed at celebrating the best in Afrobeats music and dance as a showcase to the world ,will witness electrifying performances from sensational Australia-based Ghanaian gospel musician,Jay Peacock and legendary dancehall musician Samini.

Speaking to Razzonline.com from Perth, Australia, the CEO of Perfect Promotions,Mr Perfect confirmed that:

“We are very ready for a successful showdown tonight ..as I have already indicated,this year’s edition promises to be exceptional…all the artistes on the bill are also poised up ..Samini who is headlining the event alongside Jay Peacock is currently in town so fans should expect a great show.

Jay Peacock who is noted as one of the most popular Ghanaian gospel musicians in Australia is expected to thrill patrons with his current hit song ‘Spiritual Commando’

With a 14 year long music career, Samini who has won Best African Act at the MOBO Awards, Best Performer at the MAMA’s, Best African Entertainer at IRAWMA Awards alongside an MTV European Music Awards nomination for Best African Act is also expected to dazzle patrons with his hit songs like 'My own,'Movement and Linda.

Expected attendance is estimated at Fifty Thousand in capacity and patronage.