Loui V Releases 'One Way'

Newly signed moving train records act "Loui V" debuts with his first ever single under the label. The song which is titled ONE WAY was produced by MEGA X and was mixed and mastered by EXTRAORDINAIRE.

The video was shot in Germany with cameo appearance from the label Boss El capon

Watch out for Loui V as he is set to take the industry by storm.

Follow on IG @LOUIVII and Facebook @LOUI V FLOWRY

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

https://cloudup.com/files/iOECgJp1FXv/download

DOWNLOAD VIDEO

http://bit.ly/louiV