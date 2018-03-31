modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
15 minutes ago | Music News

Loui V Releases 'One Way'

Music Afric
Loui V Releases 'One Way'

Newly signed moving train records act "Loui V" debuts with his first ever single under the label. The song which is titled ONE WAY was produced by MEGA X and was mixed and mastered by EXTRAORDINAIRE.

The video was shot in Germany with cameo appearance from the label Boss El capon

Watch out for Loui V as he is set to take the industry by storm.

Follow on IG @LOUIVII and Facebook @LOUI V FLOWRY
DOWNLOAD AUDIO
https://cloudup.com/files/iOECgJp1FXv/download

DOWNLOAD VIDEO
http://bit.ly/louiV

Osei Ameyaw Sister-In-Law Grabs 11 Contracts
Contracts awarded to the sister-in-law has raised questions of conflict of interest.

Advertize Here
body-container-line