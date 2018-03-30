American Musicians Fear African Rappers Will Outsmart Them—Cassper Nyovest

Arguably one of African's finest rappers, Refiloe Maele Phoolo professionally known as Cassper Nyovest, has refute claims by the public that American artistes are ready to collaborate with African artistes in ease.

The Family Tree CEO's comment comes following reports that Nigerian music act, Wizkid, was snubbed by US star, Drake, after he [Drake] failed to turn up for shooting of the music video when he had featured the American rap icon on his famous “Ojuelegba” song.

Speaking on the issue, the rapper said whenever he comes across such comments that American rappers are ready to work with African rap acts he finds it laughable.

According to the rapper, if they give the African rap artistes that single chance, they will use that opportunity to conquer the world.

“It’s just hard for me to believe when people say that American rapper are ready to work with us, that’s totally untrue”

“They know that if they give us that chance, we will use that to become even famous than them, and honestly they don’t want that to happen” he said.