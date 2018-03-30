New Joint: Kwame Baah--SAD TRUTH 4 (Produced By Jay Scratch)

As alot of hype surrounded this particular release of Kwame Baah, it is finally out and the hype was really worth it.

The "Sad Truth diaries" is mostly what people know Kwame Baah for because of the outspoken attitude of the rapper/singer. He decides to tackle a different concept again and this time around, we all fall short.

At some instances when we feel some people's destiny is in our hands and they might not make it if we are not with them.

The talented artiste is here to let us know nobody owns nobody! Enjoy the heat below

Download Link --> http://audiomack.com/song/kwame-baah/sad-truth-4-prod-by-jay-scratch

Stream Link --> https://soundcloud.com/kwamebaah/sad-truth-4-prod-by-jay-scratch