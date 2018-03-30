Kinaata Says No Record Label Meets His Criteria Yet

Hiplife artiste and song writer Kofi Kinaata born Martin King Arthur has stated that he is still without management/record label because none of the labels meet his criteria. It has been three months(3) since the hiplife artiste parted ways with his record label High Grade Family owned by artiste and talent manager Samini .

Kofi kinaata decided to move on after his five-year contract with high grade family. We all thought such a great talent will be gripped by Zylofon media which is one of the fast growing record label in Ghana after he left High Grade Family. Who wouldn't love to have ' Taadi's finest' in his Label .

According to the ' susuka' hit maker he has been approached by not less than ten(10) individuals and record labels.

In a chat with graphic showbiz, he said none of the record labels meet his criteria which leaves him without a management.

" The brand Kofi Kinaata is big and I need a record label or individual who will lift my brand to the next level and not bring it down. That is why I have had to turn those who approached me down," he said .

I quite recall when when Kofi kinaata in various interviews after he left High Grade stated that he needed a serious manager urgently who will take his brand to a higher level and from all indications this is still his top most priority. The fante rap God stated that he will not rush to sign to a record label and regret later.

" All I demand is someone who can get me good deals and take me international, " he said .

According to him his biggest regret since he started music was featuring on a bad song. He was reluctant to state the bad songs he featured on when asked.

"Sometimes the comments I hear when I feature on a bad song gets to me so much that I wish I had never collaborated with the artiste," he noted.

The former High Grade record label signee also added that although he is focusing on his studio recording,he is also addressing criticisms from his fan base.

" Some complaints are that I don't shoot a lot of music videos, stage concerts and sing for the ladies."

" I personally sang Sweetie Pie for the ladies and staged the Made in Taadi concert because the complaints were becoming too much. Now I am working on shooting a lot of music videos just to satisfy them" he said.

Kofi kinaata is a fante rapper and popularly know as the fante rap God . He came into the limelight in 2009 after he was discovered by High Grade Family headed by Samini. He has recorded hit songs like Oh Azaay, made in taadi, confession , sweetie pie , susuka , last show, single and free ,including current banger 'play' etc. In 2016 he won Best new artiste of the year in Ghana Music Awards. He topped it up with Highlife song of the year and song writer in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2017.

However, he is single and free; and looking for a beautiful lady to date .