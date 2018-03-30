VIDEO+PHOTOS: Upcoming Susicians Who 'Shocked' Fans At Adom Kwahu Kwanso 2018

Ghana’s number one FM station, Adom FM gave underground artistes the opportunity to showcase their talents at the Adom Kwahu Easter Mega Bash at the famous Linda Dor at Bunso Junction off the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The number of artistes who jumped at the opportunity doubled this year, compared to those who came last year to perform due to Adom FM’s relevance when it comes to ushering people into the limelight.

Patrons of the Kwahu Kwanso were initially skeptical about what these unknown artistes had to offer but they were surprised!

