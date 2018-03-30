modernghana logo

VIDEO+PHOTOS: Upcoming Musicians Who 'Shocked' Fans At Adom Kwahu Kwanso 2018

Adomonline.com
Ghana’s number one FM station, Adom FM gave underground artistes the opportunity to showcase their talents at the Adom Kwahu Easter Mega Bash at the famous Linda Dor at Bunso Junction off the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The number of artistes who jumped at the opportunity doubled this year, compared to those who came last year to perform due to Adom FM’s relevance when it comes to ushering people into the limelight.

Patrons of the Kwahu Kwanso were initially skeptical about what these unknown artistes had to offer but they were surprised!

330201813615 adom20kwahu20kwanso20at20linda20dor20281029

330201813615 adom20kwahu20kwanso20at20linda20dor2028829

330201813615 adom20kwahu20kwanso20at20linda20dor20284229

330201813615 adom20kwahu20kwanso20at20linda20dor20282829

330201813616 adom20kwahu20kwanso20at20linda20dor20285229

330201813616 adom20kwahu20kwanso20at20linda20dor20283129

330201813616 adom20kwahu20kwanso20at20linda20dor20283429

330201813616 adom20kwahu20kwanso20at20linda20dor20284729

330201813616 adom20kwahu20kwanso20at20linda20dor20281129

