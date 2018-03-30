Shatta Wale Gives President Akufo Addo ‘Special’ Birthday Treat

The popular adage which goes like this “One good turn deserves another” is what we are witnessing in the entertainment industry today.

Yesterday was the birthday of the first gentleman of the land, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and as expected, many Ghanaians wished him well.

His good friend and musician, Shatta Wale was among those who sent heartwarming birthday wishes to the President, but that is not all.

The dancehall king has invited President Akufo Addo to his newly constructed ‘Zylofon Ship House’ as a special birthday gift or treat to a 20 minutes live performance.

It would be recalled that Shatta Wale had the opportunity to visit the President at the Flagstaff House, not turned Jubilee House, last year for his birthday.

It started as a simple request from Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale on Twitter on October 13 to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He asked the president, “Your Excellency, Tuesday is my birthday ..what are you giving [email protected]”

Following his tweet, the artiste received an exciting message from the president.

President Akufo-Addo wished the ‘Taking Over’ hit singer “Happy birthday @shattawalegh!”, and inviting him to the seat of government.

Now Shatta Wale is inviting the President.

Check Wale’s post here:



Happy birthday @NAkufoAddo ..abeg adey invite you and your team to my Zylofon Ship house for a 20mins live band performance....PLEASE DON'T SAY NO pic.twitter.com/GS6QWTtLqG — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 29, 2018