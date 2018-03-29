Dirty Enemies Shatta Wale And Stonebwoy To Invade Aflao

Zylofon Media, a leading and one of the biggest,exciting entertainment industry in Ghana is set to launch its #ZylofonCashActivationConcert at Aflao, Victory Park in the Volta Region on Sunday 1st of April.

This concert is to be used to educate the general public on Zylofon Cash; a system that will help talents or creative individuals and companies to make money by means of Royalties Serving as a local YouTube which will generate cash per number of views.

Ghanaians along the boarder town are to expect fireworks from the Label's artists officially led by Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale "dirty Enemies". Label mates like Becca, Kumi Guitar and Rap Lord Obibini are also poised to trill fans along the coast.

Other performing artists will be Kula,Keeny Ice, ChiefOne, Kasare, and the Volta Music Awards artist of the Year Agbeshie will not be left out on a very huge platform of this nature.

Since the beef between the duo started, they have not officially mounted the same stage to express themselves lyrically though Shatta Wale calls for a day like that. Stonebwoy is going home let's see what he has for his fans and Shatta Wale who's mother hails from the Volta land gives to his people from the Matrilineal line.