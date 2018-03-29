M.anifest Delivers Silky Video for Me Ne Woa Ft. King Promise

M.anifest

By popular demand, the music video for M.anifest’s Me Ne Woa, featuring King Promise, is out now! Some of M.anifest's fans took to the Twitter streets with frustration and playful threats - some demanded his arrest, others pointed imaginary guns at him - and M.anifest finally succumbed to the pressure.

Watch "Me Ne Woa" here:



The video, shot on location in Accra follows M.anifest and his love interest as they navigate their relationship - she frustrated with his late nights out, him imploring her to believe that the late nights in the studio are all because of him wanting the finer things for them. After all, “Accra we dey, e no easy.”

Photo Credit: Derick Fagbohoun