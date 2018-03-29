The Pent Project Celebrates Easter Monday In Style

Dubbed 'The Blood', the 2018 event slated for April 2, is expected to see young believers and lovers of contemporary gospel throng to the Royal House Chapel (Ahenfie) - near Obetsebi round about.

It is billed to start at 4pm.

From very humble beginnings, #TheBlood2018 is expected to attract several gospel artiests most notably multiple award winner Akesse Brempong, Jeshurun Okyere and amazing songstress Eunice Cofie.

Hit songs have come out of the Easter Monday events over the years and organisers say the Pente Project will be singing some of them including “ Mala ” which featured Jeshurun Okyere; “ Madinyinaa ", " Wash3 Jesus Ohen " (which featured Naa Mercy).

The program will include poetry as the Spoken Word ministry continues to attract more following.

Another uniqe and major highlight of the event is the taking of Communion, as part of the climax to the celebration.

The Blood is a celebration of the most impactful act in Christendom - the atoning death of Jesus Christ whose blood now reconciles man to God.

The theme for 2018 is "Sanctified"

THE PENT PROJECT

Stemming primarily from The Church Of Pentecost, The Pent Project has grown over the years to become a full fledged non-denominational music ministry with a non-denominational membership.

The Pent Project draws inspiration from the FIVE FOLD MINISTRY i.e EPHESIANS 4:11-13 - “...and he gave some, Apostles; and some, Prophets; and some, Evangelists; and some, Pastors and Teachers; For the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ…."

The ministry is engaged in School Evangelism, pastoring the youth, prayer and support, Mentoring, and Music Art and Drama.