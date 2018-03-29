My Career Not Inspired By Chasing Girls – Musician

It is said that some musicians go into the music business to also go after women, but US-based Ghanaian musician Kofie Carter tells NEWS-ONE he doesn't belong to that ilk of musicians.

Even though he has made some acquaintances through his music career, chasing women has never been an inspiration to do music.

In this exclusive interview, Kofie Carter, born Hackman Kofi Owusu-Agyemang II, talks about himself, his music career, favourite Ghanaian artistes, among others. He calls himself a versatile musician because he does most of the popular genres of music instead of one.

Below is the full interview:

Tell us more about yourself:

I'm a young musician from Africa. I'm part of the eminent Owusu-Agyemang family of Ghana. I grew up in a household that instilled the notion that nothing is impossible, and we as humans have no limits if we are driven to accomplish any goal we set.

Schooling in Ghana, Zambia and America, I have experienced many cultures and anyone who knows me will know that my persona has been infused by all these various African cultures and the West, but I am an African cocktail.

Afrobeat/pop, hip-hop, R&B, pop, house, hip-life and dancehall are the most popular genres that can be found in my music. Trying to create a new sound has been the goal of my music projects and I found this by touching upon all my roots and picking bits and pieces from all music genres which have given me a unique sound. That, mixed with my ability to play the drums, piano, saxophone, guitar and bass guitar, makes me different from many other young musicians on the scene today.

The ultimate goal, besides creating music that will bring rhythm to every aspect of people's lives, is to show the world the new Africa in the eyes of a proud African. Looking at my connection with the number seven, my career will revolve over seven phases which will tell a story unlike any other.

When and where did you start music?

When I was seven, I put a bunch of buckets by the swimming pool and started banging on them with pencils. My parents bought me a mini drum set and then the four other instruments came along during the years.

Why music?

Music is literally the only thing I'm passionate about.

What have you done so far musically?

During my experimental phase, I created a-seven song project titled 'Seven Percent' which I made during the years 2014-2016 but only released it in 2017 when I officially began my career. Songs like 'Ferrari' and 'Window' came from this. Later on I released the single, 'Darty', which is off my next project '17 Percent'. Recently, I decided to release 'Watch Out', which was a single in honour of the New Year and my birthday.

When is your next release?

I'm not going to say when exactly but I'm going to release another single before the summer time and then release '17 Percent' early this summer.

Have you ever recorded a song and decided not to release it? Why?

Yes, I have because it didn't reach my standards and it didn't fit into the right release time.

How do you challenge yourself to do better?

By focusing on my main goal, keeping touch with God and keeping a close eye on my competition.

It's said that some guys do music to chase after women. Was your career inspired by that too?

(Laughs) My inspiration was becoming one of the first true African artistes leading the international artistes.

Have you made any acquaintances through music, and what was it like?

Yes, I have made a couple of big ones and it was unreal meeting them.

How do you cope with advances from ladies?

Huh! You know… I am Ghanaian.

Who were your early passions and influences?

Chance The Rapper, Pharrell Williams and Reggie Rockstone.

What do you consider to be the incisive moments in your music career?

Picking release dates and times for my music to be released.

Any collaboration in Ghana yet?

Yes, with Kid Prince DMB on the Ghana remix of 'Ferrari' but on my recent trip to Ghana I met a wide range of artistes that are at the top of the industry and we have music in the making.

Where do you come from in Ghana and where were you born?

My family is from Koforidua and I was born in Lusaka, Zambia.

Schools attended?

I went to Galaxy International School in Ghana, American International School of Lusaka, then Montverde Academy then Middle Tennessee State University, then gap year then currently Drexel University.

Hobbies?

I love to play Uno.

Favourite Ghanaian artistes and why?

Darkovibes, Spacely, the whole La Meme Gang actually. Kwesi Arthur, B4bonah & King Promise because they're all the future of Ghana. Shatta Wale, of course. Rest in peace Ebony Reigns. Then finally Kid Prince DMB and Kwabsmah are really dope upcoming artistes that I think will shake Ghana in a few years.