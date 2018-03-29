I’m A Gym Fanatic -GoldKay

GoldKay

GoldKay, a Ghanaian-born UK-based Afrobeat musician, is not only crazy about his music career, but he also has a tenacious passion for body building.

He has told NEWS-ONE that if he is not doing anything music, the next place to find him is the gym.

According to him, he takes his gym routines seriously because it keeps him happy.

GoldKay, born Nana Kay Agyekum, is a semi finalist of Britain's Got Talent 2013 Season 7, who has featured on a number of UK TV shows and reality shows, including BBC Altogether Now. He is one of the most talented Ghanaians in the UK making Ghana proud out there.

His latest song titled 'You Remind Me' featuring B4Bonah was released with a video that is currently enjoying a lot of airplays.

He has been described as “sexy” by his followers because of his well-developed physique.

But how did he whip himself into that looks?

“I am a gym fanatic. When I am not on stage or in the studio, I find myself in the gym,” he indicated.

He currently joins Ghanaian showbiz personalities like Prince David Osei, Michael Darlington Seddoh and a few others who stand out for their 'sexy' physique.