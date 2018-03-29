Tweets: First Lady, D-Black, Ghanaians Wish Akufo-Addo Happy Birthday

Ghana’s first gentleman Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is 74 today, March 29.

As he celebrates his birthday today, his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and several Ghanaians have sent well wishes to him.

Born William Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on March 29, 1944, he is the 5th President of the 4th Republic. He took office on January 7, 2017.

On his special day, his wife tweeted: “Happy birthday my dear Monsieur.”

Rapper D-Black, in a lengthy tweet also said: “Happy Birthday to the most industrious president of our time. The keeper of our land. May God continue to keep you safe, grant you wisdom and strength to enable you fulfil your dreams, goals and aspirations for the future of our motherland, Ghana. Happy Birthday @NAkufoAddo !”

See some of the tweets below:

Happy birthday my dear Monsieur.ðŸŒ¹ pic.twitter.com/SjLiYDUYM1 — Rebecca Akufo-Addo (@RAkufoAddo) March 29, 2018

Happy 74th birthday, His Excellency president Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo @NAkufoAddo , president of the Republic of Ghana. You're a beacon of hope and a proud African blazing flame. Thanks Mr. President, for your decission to serve the good people of Ghana. #GhanaIsprospering . pic.twitter.com/Yzw1wizWS8 — Nana Appiah Mensah (@mn_appiah) March 29, 2018

Happy Birthday to the most industrious president of our time . The keeper of our land . May God continue to keep you safe, grant you wisdom and strength to enable you fulfill your dreams, goals and aspirations for the future of our motherland, Ghana. Happy Birthday @NAkufoAddo ! pic.twitter.com/2xzaD0jEDm — Mr.DesmondBlackmore (@DBLACKGH) March 29, 2018

Happy Birthday Nana Akufo Addo. God bless your new age. Why did you take so long in restoring the Jubilee House name to the seat of our presidency? Now, restore the Ohene Djan Stadium quick quick. The NDC and that their Ga reasons they gave us was absolute rubbish. — Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) March 29, 2018

Happy Birthday to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo, President of Ghana !

A great and true African Leader :) pic.twitter.com/dHxaK7Z0Nd — Kwame SENOU (@qwames) March 29, 2018

He is 74 years old today.

His name is William Nana Kwaku Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Happy Birthday to You Mr. President

Ghanaians love you pic.twitter.com/RJkkDgkjpS — Rita Asobayire (@ritaasobayire) March 29, 2018

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo is 74 today. Happy birthday Sir. Stay blessed! — Marcus Garvin Adampah (@marcusadampah) March 29, 2018

He was born on 29th March,1944 and today Thursday 29th March, 2018 is his 74th birthday. His name is William Nana Kwaku Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Happy Birthday Mr. President

Happy Birthday President of the Republic of Ghana. #HappyBirthdayMrPresident pic.twitter.com/At1jeACC7w — YAW AGYEI WILLIAMS (@Brayawnana) March 29, 2018

Happy 74th birthday Your Excellency @NAkufoAddo may the almighty God grant you strength and wisdom to rule Ghana in the right direction that you've always wished. Long live Mr. President, Long live Ghana.

Happy birthday Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo ðŸŽ‰ðŸ¾ðŸŽ‚ — Fosuhene (@theJonathanMUFC) March 29, 2018

Happy Birthday to My President, Your President, Our President, H.E President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo. Under your leadership, We have all succeeded more than

we could have ever imagined. May the Good Lord continue to guide and bless you in all your endeavors

ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ðŸŽˆðŸŽŠðŸŽ‰ðŸŽðŸŽ‚ pic.twitter.com/DxSdbmwVxt — Nova (@stephennova) March 29, 2018

Special birthday greetings and wishes from #TheAfricanDreamLLC to the Mr. William Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo born 29March1944 and who is also the President of Ghana [ @NAkufoAddo ].

Will pass by sometime soon to visit, till then enjoy your birthday and don't be afraid to dance again! pic.twitter.com/96BU5okMYh — Oral Ofori (@oralofori) March 29, 2018

Happy Birthday my Prez his excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo. God bless u with more strength & knowledge to continue ruling our great nation pic.twitter.com/5AOeKeWGm6 — Benjamin CircuiteðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ (@BenCircuite) March 29, 2018

Happy Birthday Mr. President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Wishing you long life and prosperity. @NAkufoAddo . — Qwabenatuahene Jnr. (@Qwabenatuahene) March 29, 2018

My President, Your President, Our President

The Man Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Happy Birthday and God Bless you [email protected] Gye Nyame! pic.twitter.com/DEP4GWOowM — Gilly Afoakwa (@osikani_Afoakwa) March 29, 2018

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo is 74 today. Happy birthday Sir. Stay blessed but free koku for us. #freekukoNow — BIG MOO (@Nsabank) March 29, 2018

Happy birthday to my President, your President, our President, H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo. Stay blessed. @NAkufoAddo pic.twitter.com/XCjXzLOODP — Alex. Kpodonu Nkegbe (@alex_kpodonu) March 29, 2018

Happy birthday to his Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo @nakuffoaddo more grace over the coming yearsðŸ™ðŸ¾ — SL (@SlAnyankor) March 29, 2018

Happy Birthday His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo - Addo.The first gentlemen in Ghana at Jubilee House. pic.twitter.com/XGw4OtfzKQ — Agyemang Kwame ðŸ'ªðŸ˜ðŸ'žðŸ'ðŸ'œ (@joshua_agyemang) March 29, 2018

Happy 74th birthday, Your Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo #HappyBirthdayMrPresident pic.twitter.com/ctkGYUkYmO — Victory Omoefe (@OmoefeVictory) March 29, 2018

A happy birthday ðŸŽˆ to President Akufo-Addo. @NAkufoAddo @RAkufoAddo .God bless your new age. #HappyBirthdayMrPresident — Peter Mac Manu (@PMacManu) March 29, 2018

Happy birthday, His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo Dankwa. May God grant you the strength and wisdom to rule and steer the affairs of Ghana out of this quagmire of a sh*thole. Be blessed in your new age ðŸ'¥ðŸ'£ðŸ'£ðŸ'¥ pic.twitter.com/UXcpH96FFh — Mr. Alidu (@Vilejah) March 29, 2018

Happy birthday to you MR PRESIDENT William Nana Addo Dankwa Kwaku Akufo-Addo. May you live long Happy Birthday @NAkufoAddo — ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ä¹‡koÏ‰ ä¹‡ssÎ±Ä§ AyensuðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ (@ekow_ayensu) March 29, 2018

Happy birthday to His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo,President of the Republic of Ghana. Wish you long life, prosperity, wisdom to rule Ghana and above all, every success in your endeavour. — Yaw Asirifi-Twum (@AsirifiYaw) March 29, 2018

Happy 74th Birthday His Excellency The President Of The Republic Of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo @NAkufoAddo .. May God bless your leadership pic.twitter.com/WrjUmD2lbc — Appiah Marvin (@appiahmarvin10) March 29, 2018