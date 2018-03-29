Stop Mocking God With Your Quack Prophecy – Stonebwoy Hits Back At Death Prophesy Against Him

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla has responded to the death prophecy leveled against him by Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran.

The founder and leader of Cosmos Affran Ministries, Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran had prophesied that Stonebwoy should return anything he has in his possession that belongs to Zylofon Media or he die very soon.

According to the man of God, Ghanaians should pray for Stonebwoy or he will die from his arrangement with Zylofon Media:

“Ghana should pray for the singer Stonebwoy against “death.” Is very close and spiritual. “Thou saith the Lord” prophecy by Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran.

“Someone should tell Stonebwoy that “he should return anything that belongs to Zylofon media to them before it has become too late for him, life is better than Gold. “Thou saith the Lord” prophecy by Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran,” he stated in a series of Facebook posts.

In response to the Prophet's prophecy, Stonebwoy,took to his snapchat handle monitored by Razzonline.com and cautioned the man of God to stop mocking God:.

“What are all these for? Come on … stop mocking God… did he ask you to post this on social media? Stonebwoy posted on his Snapchat.

Check the post here:

