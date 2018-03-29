Angry Shatta Wale Fans On My Neck – South African Rapper Runs For Cover

South African recording artiste and record producer, Refiloe Maele Phoolo, popularly known as Cassper Nyovest, says fans of Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, are threatening him for claiming he hasn’t heard of the Ghanaian.

The rapper had in an earlier interview described Stonebwoy as his favourite and the best Dancehall artiste in Africa.

Asked if he had heard of Shatta Wale, Nyovest answered “[he] is trouble,” adding “I have read a lot about him…but I don’t know his music yet but everybody says it is lit.”

Shatta Wale's fans have not happy with his comment.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, Cassper asked Shatta Wale's fans to calm down because his comment was meant as a jab at their icon as news headlines have suggested.

He told Andy Dosty that he would love to collaborate with Shatta, “...apparently he is huge and its dope to work with the numbers. If I have to work it out here then I want to mention his name. Apparently , he stirs things and his fans were going at me the whole time and that was lit…” he said.