modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Celebrity

Photo: Hassan Ayariga Rides On A Horseback In Demonstration

Modern Ghana Entertainment
Photo: Hassan Ayariga Rides On A Horseback In Demonstration

The Presidential candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, joined the protest against the controversial Defence Cooperation Agreement between Ghana and the United States of America on Wednesday, riding a horse.

The demonstration, organised by the Ghana First Patriotic Front (GFPF), was to protest against the ratified Ghana-U.S. defence cooperation agreement.

See the photo:

329201893613 hassanayariga

Osei Ameyaw Sister-In-Law Grabs 11 Contracts
Contracts awarded to the sister-in-law has raised questions of conflict of interest.

Advertize Here
body-container-line