Photo: Hassan Ayariga Rides On A Horseback In Demonstration
Modern Ghana Entertainment
The Presidential candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, joined the protest against the controversial Defence Cooperation Agreement between Ghana and the United States of America on Wednesday, riding a horse.
The demonstration, organised by the Ghana First Patriotic Front (GFPF), was to protest against the ratified Ghana-U.S. defence cooperation agreement.
Photo: Hassan Ayariga Rides On A Horseback In Demonstration
The Presidential candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, joined the protest against the controversial Defence Cooperation Agreement between Ghana and the United States of America on Wednesday, riding a horse.
The demonstration, organised by the Ghana First Patriotic Front (GFPF), was to protest against the ratified Ghana-U.S. defence cooperation agreement.
See the photo: