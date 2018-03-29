TV3 Mentor's Hakeem Launches Campaign For Women And Girls

Actor, Hakeem Shabbaz has called for more strict measures to protect the rights of women and girls in Ghana.

He was Speaking in a workshop program organised by the mentor star with representatives from the various zongo communities in Accra when he said ''the violence against women is worrying especially in our zongo communities like Aboabo ,Nima, Ashaima, Newtown, Shukura , Yalwa ,Fadama ,you name them. ''

”Real and open minded men don't beat women” The trend of how men abuse and attack of what he called our precious sisters and mothers is not only pathetic but sickening.”

The musician , expressed deep concerns about the harsh situation girls and women find themselves in the hands of their men by suggesting for concerted efforts between government and civil society groups to find a solutions to these inhuman acts .

''I would be establishing an NGO to campaign against violence of women in Ghana and Africa,'' said the movie actor.

Hakeem used the opportunity to urge and encourage men to inculcate the habit of filling the cooking gas and assist their wives in some household duties , it not only blessing in the face of the almighty God but beautiful, he concludes